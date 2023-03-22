Man, 59, grabbed for defiling 12-year-old girl

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: GNA

A 59-year-old unemployed man has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly having sex with a minor and indecently assaulting her with his tongue.



James Armah is alleged to have defiled the victim aged 12 years a couple of times in his room and offered her ten cedis after the sexual act. After one of the acts, the accused allegedly asked the victim to come for the ten cedis the following day.



The prosecution said some neighbours around who saw the victim entering the accused person’s room informed the complainant. The complainant then made a report to the Police through the assistance of Street Children Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation at James Town and the accused was arrested.



Charged with defilement and indecent assault, Armah has pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann has admitted Armah to bail in the sum of ¢100,000 with three sureties, two to be justified with landed property. It has ordered prosecution led by Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor to file disclosures.



The matter has been adjourned to April 3, for Case Management Conference.



The fact of the prosecution is that the complainant, unemployed, resides at Timber Market, Accra with the victim, a class four pupil.



The complainant is also the father of the victim. Chief Inspector Tekpor said the complainant and the accused person are neighbours who know each other.