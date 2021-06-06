Man, 45, electrocuted after lightening strike at Abakrampa

Regional News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 45-year-old man Opanyin Kojo a resident of Abakrampa has been electrocuted by striking thunder at Abura Abakrampa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.



Speaking to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, an eyewitness Rass Lobby said the deceased and his two labourers were producing cement blocks at a construction site but unfortunately a heavy downpour stopped them hence decided to go to a drinking spot nearby to quaff to heat up their body since they were feeling cold.



He explained that the deceased was leading the team and upon reaching the entrance of the drinking spot, thunder strike and electrified all the metal materials at the drinking spot and unknowingly he touched one of the metal at the entrance and got electrocuted.



According to the eyewitness, the deceased shouted and fell down but upon reaching there, they realised that he was already dead with his mouth opened.



The deceased has been then deposited at Abakrampa Mortuary for autopsy and preservation while Police at Abura Dunkwa are investigating the matter.