Man, 35, shoots himself at Offinso-Abofour

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A 35-year-old man has allegedly shot himself to death at Offinso-Abofour in the Ashanti Region



The deceased, identified as Peter Boakye Yiadom, known in the area as K.T., a bar operator, reportedly shot himself in his drinking spot on Monday, November 6, 2023.



The deceased, a family man with four children is said to have killed himself a week to the final funeral rites of his late mother.



Narrating the story to OTEC news reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, Dominic Duk, a resident in the area said they suspect the man to have killed himself because of his mother's death.



"He has been complaining about the demise of his mother with threats that he will kill himself and join the deceased mother"



"A day before the unfortunate incident, those around him said they heard him talking about killing himself because he can’t imagine a life without his mother”, he said.



Some residents close to the drinking spot said they heard a gunshot in a small room within the spot, and upon rushing there, they realised the door was locked.



They furthered that they quickly informed the police in the area who forcefully entered the room only to discover the man in a pool of blood with a pistol beside him.



He was rushed to a hospital in the area where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



The body has since been kept at a morgue for further investigations.