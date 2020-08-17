Regional News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Man, 25, who attempted suicide after killing 80-year-old woman dies

The decceased initially attempted suicide after killing an 80-year-old woman at Domenase

The twenty-five (25) year old man, Kweku Johnson, who attempted suicide after killing an 80-year-old woman at Domenase near Tanoso in the Kwadaso Constituency has also died.



Kweku John hit Eno Pokuaa with a building block on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the Ashanti Region.



Musah Nuamah, grandson of the octogenarian told Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo that Kweku used to be a tenant in their house and was ejected, “but he always comes here to misbehave and create confusion in the house.”



He had visited the house again causing confusion here and there on Thursday but was cautioned by the old woman. The young man was rather angered by the intervention of Eno Pokua and hit her with the block, killing her on the spot.



Sensing danger, Kweku Johnson also tried to take his own life and stabbed himself. He was however overpowered by residents who informed the police and got him arrested and sent him to the hospital for treatment.



But he was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where he was receiving treatment.



His body has been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

