Mammoth reception for Bawumia as he leads govt, NPP delegation to John Kumah's One Week

It has been a solemn day for the people of Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, and the NPP fraternity, as the One Week of former MP for the area and Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah is observed in his hometown.



The former MP, passed away about two weeks ago, and thousands of mourners, from across the country have stormed his hometown to observe the customary One Week.



Scores of people, from traditional rulers, businessmen and NPP party big wigs have been in the town since morning to mourn the affable departed MP.



The highest point of the afternoon was when the flagbearer and leader of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his entourage arrived.



The place was set agog when news spread that the NPP flagbearer had arrived with many rushing out to the main road to surround the bus carrying him, his wife Samira, as well as big wigs of the NPP.



Dr Bawumia had a tough time meandering his way to the funeral ground, and as he got there at a snail's pace, he met an equally large crowd who cheered and sang his praises.



Among the delegation are: the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, NPP Chairman Steven Ntim, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frempong, Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State, MPS and senior government appointees.







