Making KATH great is the responsibility of all – Prof Addai Mensah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Professor Otchere Addai Mensah has assured stakeholders that, making the referral hospital befit its status and run efficiently must be a collective effort and not one by only staff and management.



Addressing a media gathering in Kumasi, the CEO noted that his management team will have an open-door policy whereby a hands-on approach will be at play.



He also promised to use a constructive feedback system from the general public through the media to improve the efficiency of the facility at all levels.



“KATH, just like Korle Bu is a referral center but the only difference is that KorleBu has other support hospitals in Accra that limits their workload.



“At KATH, we get referrals from almost twelve regions out of the sixteen making the pressure at the facility enormous, we have this facility attending to all kinds of cases, that is how important and strategic this hospital is in health delivery. We can only make it great and function better when we all give supporting hand.



“...I have directed all management members including all directors not to sit in their offices to manage the facility, they have to be part of the process by ensuring their departments are working up to speed," he said.



Professor Addai Mensah urged the media to be a partner in the hospital’s development to ensure value for all.



“The media is so dear to me, I consider myself as one of you, do not hesitate to engage the facility when you need clarity on issues, my doors are open to you all the time, you are our partners and we cannot succeed without you," he added.



Professor Otchere Addai Mensah, a Senior Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, was appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) on the 1st of December 2022.