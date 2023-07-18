Make me your leader, I'll replace Rawlings as your godfather - Alan woos Volta Region

Politics of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alan Kyerematen has told the people of the Volta Region to be at ease because he would replace the towering figure that the late former president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, meant to them.



The flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stressed that although the passing of the former president is a sad one, he is determined to become to them everything, and even more, than Rawlings meant to them.



Speaking to delegates of the region in the various constituencies that he visited, the former Minister of Trade and Industry told the people that he wants to become their new godfather, a report by The Chronicle has said.



He stressed that if he is given the opportunity to lead the NPP, and eventually Ghana as its president, he would continue to show them the kind of love and affection akin to that of their deceased godfather, JJ Rawlings.



Detailing why he is best fit to be the replacement they need in the Volta Region, Alan Kyerematen said that just as Rawlings was charismatic, he also is.



He therefore appealed to them to extend the same love they had for the late president towards him.



He also promised the delegates, drawn from Aflao in Ketu South, Dzodze in Ketu North, and Sogakope in Central Tongu respectively, that he would ensure that they also get their fair shares of the national cake, the report added.



He also stressed that he would play a major role in ensuring that the region gets a fair share of developments.



Confident of his chances, Alan Kyerematen also said that while it seems like the Volta Region is not a receptive ground for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he is confident that the political tides will change after he is given the nod to lead them.



He added that in the NPP contest, he is the surest bet to ensure that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) gets a real run for their money in the general elections of 2024, and not just as someone who will lead the party as its flagbearer.



“He admonished delegates to vote for leaders who have been tried to enable the NPP to break the eight, stressing that delegates should not vote for candidates who could only become a flagbearer, but a flagbearer who could win a national election as well.



“According to him, he remains the only candidate that can March the NDC boot-for-boot even in the stronghold in the Volta region,” the report stated.



Alan Kyerematen also told the delegates in the region that he has the capabilities to Break the 8 because he can mobilise 2 million votes for the NPP in the Ashanti Region.



He further assured them of his promise to ensure that all party executives receive monthly stipends should he become their leader.



Alan Kyerematen was accompanied by the Minister for Railways and MP for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, among others.



