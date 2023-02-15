Make good use of the internet - Asenso-Boakye to youth

General News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has urged the youth to make productive use of the internet.



He explained that while the internet can come with a lot of negative energies, being particular about what they use it for can be very beneficial to them.



The MP, who is also the Minister for Works and Housing, made this known when he spent his Valentine’s Day with the students of the Kumasi Girls Senior High School at Abrepo.



“I also used the opportunity to encourage them to productively use the internet, but they should be mindful of the possible dangers and negative impact of social media so that it will not ruin their future,” he said in a post shared on his social media handles.



Francis Asenso-Boakye further reminded the girls that there is a need for them to understand that the celebration of Valentine’s Day is not merely about romance.



He stressed that the day goes beyond that and that it is a day for them to focus on such things as kindness and compassion.



“I reminded them that the ‘Love’ associated with Valentine’s Day is not about romance, as has been misconstrued lately, but represents important core values of compassion, gratitude, honesty, faithfulness, and kindness,” he added.



The MP also shared some chocolates with the students, as the day also marks National Chocolates Day in the country.















AE/BOG