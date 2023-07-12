Majority will take crucial decisions in your absence - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to Minority

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

The Majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that his caucus will ensure all the important decisions will be taken in the absence of the Minority should they insist on their resolve to boycott parliamentary business.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Suame Constituency added that the Majority in parliament is 138 and the Minority is 137 so concluding on matters and issues without the support of the latter will be very easy.



The MP, speaking to a reporter with Onua TV on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, added that he will engage with the leadership of the Minority in Parliament regardless.



“I intend to engage my colleague and compatriot, the Minority leader but if they insist that they wouldn’t attend to the business of parliament, what else can we do? We only then have to mobilise your numbers to attend to the business of the House.



“We can take decisions in their absence. If we have 138, we can any decision. Even the budget which they said they had rejected; we were 138 and took a decision,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.



The Minority in Parliament has taken a firm stance to abstain from participating in parliamentary business on days when Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is scheduled to appear in court for an ongoing criminal case.



The decision to abstain from parliamentary proceedings on court days is a clear statement of support for Quayson and a demonstration against what the Minority considers unjust treatment.



Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has, however, reaffirmed that his caucus will persist in boycotting parliamentary proceedings despite pleas from several NPP MPs.



He stated, "We stand firm in our decision to boycott parliament during the trial of Gyakye Quayson."



