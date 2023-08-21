Majority leader bullied us in 7th Parliament - Muntaka

Politics of Monday, 21 August 2023

The Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed has narrated how the Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah, and his members bullied the Minority with their numbers in the 7th Parliament.



The MP who served as the Minority Chief Whip in the 7th Parliament revealed that the absolute Majority status enjoyed by the ruling government during that time gave them unimaginable power which they (the Majority) used to abuse the Minority MPs daily.



The vociferous MP said this in an exclusive confab with Prince Ade (D. O. K Cash) on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show Dwabrem on Friday, August 19, 2023.



According to him, the governing New Patriotic Party NPP amassing 169 members in the 7th Parliament gave them excessive power, which allowed them to do anything they want including approving some unpopular loan agreements and bills.



"That 169 members they had in the 7th Parliament was a serious problem to Ghana's development, they enjoyed excessive comfort doing everything they want without effective checks from us the Minority because we couldn't face them with our 106 members".



"Because they needed only 139 members to form a quorum, the Majority Leader and his colleague call for a sitting on odd hours including Sundays to take any decision they want".



"Our numbers then were so useless to the point that they wouldn't even care whether or not minority members will show up or not, that was when I realized the NPP government was going to fail", he narrated to the host.