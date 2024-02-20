Majority caucus in parliament dismisses reports of impending leadership changes

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Majority caucus in parliament has vehemently refuted rumours and speculations regarding potential shifts in its leadership, asserting unity and stability among its members.



Addressing these concerns, Joseph Osei Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, categorically stated;



"The publications that are going around are false. The Majority caucus has not made any changes to its leadership, and the Majority caucus has not contemplated making any changes to its leadership and we want to tell you to ignore any such publications.



"We are confident in the leadership that we have and the status quo shall remain."



He further emphasized that any decisions regarding leadership changes within the caucus would be made internally, emphasizing the caucus's autonomy in such matters.



Highlighting the importance of maintaining cohesion within the caucus, Osei Owusu stressed the need to focus on legislative matters and pursue the government's agenda with a unified front.



The response from the Majority caucus comes amidst media reports suggesting potential leadership adjustments, including the succession of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu by Alexander Afenyo-Markin as Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.



In addition to these speculations, there are rumours of Frank Annoh-Dompreh assuming the role of Deputy Majority Leader, opening the position of Majority Chief Whip for Habib Iddrisu, who currently serves as the First Deputy Chief Whip.



Further changes include the potential appointment of Patricia Appiagyei or Freda Prempeh as the new First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, following recent ministerial nominations.



Additionally, speculations say the role of Second Deputy Chief Whip is anticipated to be filled by Alex Tetteh Djornobuah.



NAY/AE



