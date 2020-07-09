Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Majority Leader refuses to apologize to Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpando, Dela Sowah has said the Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu must apologize to the NDC running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for his recent comment that she lacks the capacity to serve as Vice President of the country.



In an interview with Peace FM's Parliamentary correspondent, Emmanuel Akorli, Dela Sowah said Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is competent enough to serve as Vice President based on her background as an accomplished academician.



He, therefore, said the comments made by Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu about the NDC running mate are derogatory hence the need for an apology.



However, the Majority Leader has said in an interview today that he owes no apology to Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate of the NDC because he never made any derogatory remarks about her in a recent interview with Journalists.



According to the Majority Leader, he voiced his opinion about Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's track record but never made bad comments about her.



The Parliamentary Affairs Minister has said that John Mahama’s running mate, Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang lacks what it takes to compliment her boss for the 2020 elections.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said although the newly elected running mate is poised, balanced, and very calm, she does not have qualities in governance to effect any change in the country.



“Don’t forget that ticket (Vice President position) is supposed to play the role of a generalist, to exhibit versatility in such a manner that when it comes to legal matters and economic matters they have some control.



“But, here is the case, former President Mahama is a communicator so he should be looking for someone who is a law-maker or a lawyer who will add value to the governance architecture,” he stated.





