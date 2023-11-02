Majority Leader bought 2 cars from Ken for US$20,000; he never gifted them to him - Aide

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The special aide to Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Richard Agyemang, has refuted Kennedy Agyapong’s claims that he gave his boss a car.



Such claims, he claims, are not only unfounded, but also false, and must be rejected by all.



He revealed on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s Frontline that Kennedy Agyapong sold two vehicles to the Majority Leader before the 2016 elections.



He explained that something given to someone else cannot be considered a gift.



”Let me state unequivocally that in the twenty-six years that the man has been an MP, I have been his aide, friend, and everything, and Kennedy Agyapong has never given my boss a car. Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has never before used a Tundra. Anyone who believes otherwise should come out and tell Ghanaians.



Everyone knows Kennedy Agyapong imports cars and sells them to MPs. That’s something he does all the time. Every election year, the Majority Leader purchases new vehicles, so in the run-up to the 2016 elections, Kennedy came to see my boss and told him that the cars he was buying were too expensive and that he was willing to sell him cheaper ones from the USA for $3,000. The majority leader then told him that he needed the strong ones. Kennedy informed him that one of these vehicles would cost him $10,000. As a result, the leader bought and paid for two.”



He went on to say that the Majority Leader purchased two vehicles, a wine Ford 150 and a green Nissan Titan.



”I’m driving the Ford 150. After the 2016 elections, the Nissan Titan broke down, so we left it at Magazine and no longer use it. Kennedy Agyapong is an honest person who can reveal documents and information about people who do not even concern him. So, if he has evidence to the contrary, he should come out and say so. The vehicles in question were purchased, not given as gifts, as Agyapong claimed.



He stated that the purpose of the presidential campaign is to elect someone qualified to represent the party, not to make false claims.



”These are false claims that must be refuted. Is Kennedy Agyapong claiming he has not benefited from the generosity of others? Has he not benefited from the goodness of others?”