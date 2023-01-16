Majority Chief Whip spars with Gabby over government’s debt exchange programme

General News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Majority Chief Whip and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has had a disagreement with a leading member of the party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, over the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



In a tweet shared on Sunday, January 15, 2023, Gabby warned persons leading individual bonders to reject the DDEP of the dangers of not accepting the programme.



“Those mobilising to lead the voices of individual bondholders deserve our utmost commendation for speaking up for a big number of people who otherwise would have had no organised voice like institutional investors. But, let's be careful about the dangers of a no-compromise stance,” parts of the tweet read.



Reacting to this also in a tweet, Annoh-Dompreh said that the commotion the programme is seeing could have been avoided if the needed engagement was done.



He also warned of the danger of not listening to the voice of Ghanaians.



“A good engagement could have avoided this... Don't take the 'power of the people for granted. No hard feelings!” parts of the MP’s tweet read.



Meanwhile, the invitation to the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme has been extended for the third time to January 31, 2023.



This comes after the second extension by the Finance Ministry expired on Monday, January 16, 2023.



The decision to include individual bondholders was necessitated after the government was forced by labour unions to abandon plans to include pensions in the debt exchange programme which was first announced in December 2022.



Read the tweets in below:











IB/DA