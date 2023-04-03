Majority Chief Whip details how Nanton MP was stitched up in Parliament’s washroom

General News of Monday, 3 April 2023

The deputy majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, has detailed how the Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferu, was stitched up in Parliament’s washroom after suffering a near-fatal accident on his way to vote for the passage of the three new tax bills.



According to him, the MP had minor bruises and safety precautions were taken before the MP participated in the crucial vote on the government’s revenue bills on Friday, March 31.



“The time we were taking the voice vote, he had come to Parliament, and I put him in the washroom; we didn’t put him in the Chamber, we put him in the washroom, and brought the nurses from Parliament and a doctor to attend to him. The Majority Leader came, and the nurses from Parliament came to attend to him in the washroom”.



“He had minor bruises on his face, so they cleaned it up and even stitched it up. So he was stitched in Parliament in the washroom,” citinewsroom.com quoted Habib Iddrisu.



Habib Iddrisu also refuted claims that some majority members were not present in the chamber at the time of the crucial voting.



Last Friday, Mohammed Tuferu was involved in an accident after his car reportedly somersaulted several times before landing upside down.



