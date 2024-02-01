Major Mahama’s case: Denkyira Obuasi in a ‘state of mourning’ over assemblyman’s life imprisonment sentence

Regional News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

The Denkyira Obuasi community in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region have reported being thrown into a state of mourning after their assemblyman, William Baah, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Major Mahama murder trial.



According to a news report by Adom 106.3, majority of the community members are at a loss over the sentencing of William Baah.



They claim that the assemblyman was not one of the people who lynched the late Major Mahama, and he was nowhere near the incident.



Many families are worried about who is going to see their children through school because the assemblyman was the one paying their school fees.



“We’re very, very sad. We cannot even eat. I’m not the only person but the entire community is in mourning. Because of how good the assemblyman was, the entire community is in mourning.



“The assemblyman was the one paying the school fees of some of the children in the community and helping some of the youth find jobs… majority of them have left their schools and jobs since his trial begun,” one of the residents said in an Adom FM interview in Twi.



She added, “The assemblyman was doing very well for us. He had no bad intentions. He was a teacher, and he knows nothing about the incident, but he has now been sentenced to life imprisonment”.



The report had a video of some members of the Denkyira Obuasi, including women, bitterly crying.



Twelve of the fourteen individuals implicated in the trial concerning the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama, including William Baah, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday, January 25, 2024.



Major Mahama tragically lost his life in a lynching incident at Denkyira-Obuasi on May 29, 2017, while on duty, after he was reportedly mistaken for an armed robber.



Following the appalling event, more than fifty suspects were apprehended, with fourteen eventually selected for prosecution. Among them were William Baah, then-Assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah (also known as Daddy), Kofi Nyame (alias Abortion), Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim, and Bismarck Donkor.



The remaining defendants include John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga, and Kwadwo Anima.



Major Mahama's Case: Sentencing the assemblyman to life in prison will make several children drop out #DwasoNsem



