Main suspect in coup plot against Akufo-Addo, Dr. Mac-Palm is dead

The leading suspect in a treason case in the country, Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm - who has been accused of trying to stage a coup against President Akufo-Addo, has reportedly died.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, even though details of his death are sketchy, he was said to have collapsed in the late hours of Saturday, March 25, 2023.



He was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital, the report added.



Background



Dr. Mac-Palm together with two others; Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, was on Friday, September 20, 2019, picked up by a joint team from the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) for plotting a coup against the presidency with the intent to destabilize the country.



The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in a press release revealed how state agencies detected and foiled a planned attack on the Jubilee House leading to the retrieval of several arms, explosive devices, and ammunition from Alajo and Bawaleshie in Accra and Dodowa respectfully.



Following the alleged coup attempt, the three accused persons were today, September 24 arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court and slapped with five charges.



Some of the charges they’re faced with are conspiracy to commit crimes; to wit manufacturing of arms and ammunition without lawful authority, possessing explosives and firearms without lawful excuse, and manufacture of firearms without lawful authority.



But reacting to the charges after court proceedings, Dr. Mac-Palm while being escorted by the BNI to his vehicle shouted by pleading innocent to the charges levelled against him.



According to him, he knows the truth will definitely come out for him to be vindicated so he is not in any way bothered about the whole issue.



However, the Kaneshie District Court presided over by the magistrate, Rosemond Dodua Agyiri, has remanded the alleged coup plotters into BNI custody and ordered that family members and lawyers be allowed to visit the accused persons.



This follows after the prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare asked the court to remand the three suspects into BNI custody to enable them to continue with investigations smoothly.



The request was objected to by the defence attorneys who argued that the State should have been ready to prosecute the case if any, due to the number of days the accused person has been with them.



But the magistrate granted the request by the prosecution and urged them to expedite their investigations.



The case has been adjourned to October 9, 2019. A fourth suspect only named as Sulley is currently on the run.



