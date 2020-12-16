Regional News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Mahama will be sworn in as president - Azorka

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The 1st Vice-chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azorka has said that the NDC will swear in its 2020 flagbearer into office as President of the Republic of Ghana on January 7, next year.



Speaking to the media at the Tamale Jubilee park where the party ended its demonstration to protest against the Jean Mensah led an electoral commission on 16th December, 2020, Chairman Azorka reiterated the point that the NDC won the just-ended elections.



According to him, the former President John Mahama who contested against the incumbent President Akufo-Addo is the legitimate winner, but the EC called the elections for the later.



Addressing NDC supporters, the party’s Northern Regional Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila also stated that they have the majority in parliament, asking the supporters to disregard the number EC has put out, emphasising that some seats like Zabzugu are being contested, and will soon be theirs. He told the chanting demonstrators that former President John Dramani Mahama won the 7th December, 2020 elections and so should be the president-elect.



The NDC Flagbearer for the December 2020 Presidential elections Mr John Dramani Mahama has rejected the results as declared by the National Electoral Commission of Ghana staying that they presided over a “fraudulent outcome” in the national elections on December 7, pledging to take “all legitimate steps to reverse this travesty of justice.”



“What we witnessed across the country from 7 December, 2020, exposed a deliberate plan to manipulate and pre-determine the results of the election in favour of the incumbent, Nana Akufo-Addo,” Mr Mahama told a press conference at NDC headquarters in Accra late on 10 December.

