Mahama to visit family of late Mfantseman MP

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is scheduled to begin a four-day campaign tour of the Central Region on Wednesday, October 14.



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will visit almost all the Region’s constituencies including Mfantseman Constituency, where he is expected to commiserate with the family of the late Member of Parliament, Ekow Kwansah Hayford.



The MP was shot dead by suspected armed robbers last Friday on his return from a campaign trip in Abeadze Dominase.



The former president is expected to interact with several groups while in the Region to explain the People’s Manifesto to them.



A statement issued by the party’s Central Region Secretariat said their leader will “engage fishermen, fishmongers, canoe owners, market women, hawkers, commercial drivers, small scale miners, identifiable groups and to interact with some communities and canvass support for himself and the party’s Parliamentary Candidates in the upcoming general elections”.



He will also be on Elmina’s Benya FM in an interview that will be beamed across several radio stations in the Region.





