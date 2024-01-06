Mahama to join people of Abease to celebrate 'Kwabena’ yam festival

Regional News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The people of Abease in the Bono East Region are gearing up for a grand celebration as they eagerly await the presence of John Dramani Mahama at this year's 'Kwabena' (Yam Festival) this weekend.



The event, organized by the Abease Traditional Council, is set to be a momentous occasion, with the former President serving as the Guest Speaker.



The invitation extended by the Paramount Chief and President of the Abease Traditional Council, Obrempong Kru Takyi (ii), has sparked immense joy among the locals.



They expressed their anticipation for the visit, emphasizing their gratitude for Mahama's commitment to their community.



Among the pressing issues raised by the community ahead of Mahama's arrival is the state of the Kintampo - Komfuorkrom- Abease - Prang road. According to the residents, the road has become a haven for armed robbers, attributing the situation to what they perceive as a lack of commitment by the current government.



Youth leaders revealed that the contractor only returned to the site in the last quarter of the previous year.



During discussions with elders and the youth, prayers were offered for John Dramani Mahama's success in the upcoming December 2024 elections, with the hope that he would continue to address the developmental needs of the area.



The people expressed their desire for Mahama to "Build the Ghana We Want Together."



This was contained in a statement signed by Suleman Mohammed-Mustapha, the Bono East Regional Communications Officer of the NDC



According to the statement, gratitude was also extended for Mahama's previous contributions to the community, including the construction of the Abease Community Day Senior High School.



Other notable projects mentioned were the CHPS Compound at Komfuorkrom, a Six Classroom Block for D/A Primary School, a Six Classroom Block for R/C JHS, and a Maternity Ward at the Abease Health Centre.



The extension of electricity to the entire Abease Traditional Area was highlighted as another significant achievement.



The 'Kwabena' (Yam Festival), themed "Employing Unity As A Catalyst To Building A Better Abease," is expected to draw participants from all walks of life.



Notable attendees include National Executives of the NDC, Regional Chairman of the NDC in the Bono East, Hon. Unas Owusu, Parliamentary Candidates, Members of Parliament, Former Government Appointees, Branch Executives, and other Party Sympathizers.



The festival aims to celebrate unity and foster a collective effort towards the betterment of the community.