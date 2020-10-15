Politics of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: GNA

Mahama to begin a five-day tour of Central Region

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will begin a five-day campaign tour of the Central Region on Wednesday, October 14.



A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Campaign Spokesperson of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Mahama would visit the family of the deceased Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantsiman in Mankesim, address chiefs and people in many constituencies across the region, as well as meet with religious leaders, canoe owners, fishermen and fishmongers.



It said Mr Mahama would also interact with hawkers, market women, commercial drivers, identifiable groups, small-scale miners, farmers, hairdressers, and dressmakers.



The statement said the NDC Presidential Candidate would focus on job creation, his plan to roll out Free Primary Healthcare up to the level of district hospitals as well as plans to provide opportunities and employable skills for the youth through state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme and Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).



It said Mr Mahama would wrap up his tour of the Central Region on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

