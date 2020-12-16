General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Mahama storms Techiman South to visit victims

Mr Mahama interacting with one of the victims at the hospital

Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-ended elections John Dramani Mahama will be in the Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region on Wednesday, December 16 to visit families of victims of post-electoral clashes there.



Two persons – Abdallah Ayaric and Tajudeen Alhassan – died while four got injured after the military fired warning shots at the Constituency Collation Centre in the early hours of Tuesday, December 8.



Addressing journalists to announce his rejection of the declaration of results by the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Mahama said there was a third death later at a hospital.



The NDC believe they won the Techiman South Constituency but the Returning Officer had declared the results in favour of the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development.



Results from that Constituency were not added to the total national tally before the final declaration by Jean Adukwei Mensa.



Aside visiting the bereaved families to commiserate with them, the former president will also visit the injured on admission in the hospital.

