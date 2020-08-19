Regional News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Mahama 'snubs' joyous NDC sympathizers at Penyi

play videoNDC party members including old women in Penyi gathered at the roadside expecting their party leader

Correspondence from Volta Region:



Former President and Flagbearer of the opposition NDC, John Dramani Mahama snubbed party faithfuls in Penyi when he passed through the town to neighbouring Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality.



NDC party members including old women in Penyi gathered at the roadside expecting their party leader, John Mahama to arrive and address them.



However, this became a disappointment to them as the former President drove through the chanting and joyous crowd to Dzodze without even waving them.



Some of the residents who were not happy with the neglect, followed the former President to Dzodze where he was expected to present to chiefs, elders and religious leaders the NDC parliamentary candidate for the area, Hon. James Klutse Avedzi.



