General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mahama signs book of condolence in honour of Prince Philip

Former President John Dramani Mahama Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has signed a book of condolence opened at the British High Commission in Accra for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The former leader said Prince Philip lived a long and fulfilling life during which he touched the lives of many across the world, especially young people.

He said: “At this time, our hearts go out to Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family.

May his gentle soul find peaceful repose.”

