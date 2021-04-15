Mahama signs book of condolence in honour of Prince Philip

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has signed a book of condolence opened at the British High Commission in Accra for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



The former leader said Prince Philip lived a long and fulfilling life during which he touched the lives of many across the world, especially young people.



He said: “At this time, our hearts go out to Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family.



May his gentle soul find peaceful repose.”