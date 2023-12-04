Mahama settles on Naana Jane as running mate - Report

Politics of Monday, 4 December 2023

The flagbearer of the opposition of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reportedly settled on former Minister for Education, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as his running mate for the 2024 presidential elections.



According to a report by Adom TV, sources close to the former president have indicated that Mahama has chosen Prof Naana Jane, his running mate for the 2020 presidential elections, to partner him again for the upcoming election.



“What I tell you is from conversations we have had with people from the house, office and the bedroom, the car of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama – he has settled on Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate,” an Adom TV journalist said in Twi during their morning show on Monday, December 4, 2024.



The journalist also stated that Mahama, in the coming days, would communicate his decision to the leadership of the NDC.



Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama, during a recent campaign event, stated that he will choose his running mate for the 2024 poll in 2024.



Speaking at a public engagement in the Ahafo Region as part of his #BuildingGhana Tour, on November 21, 2023, Mahama said that his choice of running mate would be after extensive consultations within the party.



The former president called for prayers to guide the process that would lead to the selection of the next NDC running mate.



"What I will say is that, just like custom has it, our party also has processes to select candidates for various roles.



"It is the presidential candidate, national executives, and council of elders who come together to select a running mate. But that process will start next year. So, keep praying for such a time," he is reported to have said.



