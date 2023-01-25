You are here: HomeNews2023 01 25Article 1701434

Politics of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Mahama schools NDC on ‘persuasive political communication’

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Former President John Mahama Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has shared with communication officers of the National Democratic Congress, "some insights and nuggets of persuasive political communications" at a recently held workshop. 

"I was happy to join, address, and interact with participants of a one-day National Communications Workshop for our party's team of communicators, including Regional Communications Officers, their deputies and a number of senior party officials on Thursday", Mr Mahama announced on his Facebook page. 

"It is surely a good start to the year, on that front, and I used the opportunity to express my appreciation to the team and shared with them some insights and nuggets of persuasive political communications,"  he said. 

Mr. Mahama served as a deputy minister of communication between 1997 and 1998 before becoming the substantive minister of communications from 1998 to 2001. 



Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment