Mahama schools NDC on ‘persuasive political communication’

Politics of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama has shared with communication officers of the National Democratic Congress, "some insights and nuggets of persuasive political communications" at a recently held workshop.



"I was happy to join, address, and interact with participants of a one-day National Communications Workshop for our party's team of communicators, including Regional Communications Officers, their deputies and a number of senior party officials on Thursday", Mr Mahama announced on his Facebook page.



"It is surely a good start to the year, on that front, and I used the opportunity to express my appreciation to the team and shared with them some insights and nuggets of persuasive political communications," he said.



Mr. Mahama served as a deputy minister of communication between 1997 and 1998 before becoming the substantive minister of communications from 1998 to 2001.







