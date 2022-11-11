Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH₵2m donation

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

The former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has made a donation of GH₵1,953,000 to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to support the organizing of its regional executives’ elections across the country.



Part of that money, GH₵1,100,000, went to the settlement of a debt the party owed the Electoral Commission from its supervision of the recently held constituency elections of the party.



This was contained in a statement signed by the National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi.



“The NDC’s flag-bearer for the 2020 general elections has donated an amount totaling GHS1,953,000 to support the conduct of the party’s constituency and regional internal elections.



“The donation is made up of an amount of GHS853,000 to the national party leadership for the organization of regional election conferences across the country and an amount of GHS1,100,000 to the Electoral Commission to clear the debt owed them by the party in respect the just-ended constituency elections of the party,” portions of the statement said.



EC intention to boycott NDC regional polls?



Earlier, GhanaWeb received information to the effect that the election organisers, the EC, had planned to boycott the regional elections of the NDC.



According to the tipoff, this was because the EC complained that it was yet to be paid for the job it did for the party during its recently held constituency elections across the country.



However, speaking to GhanaWeb, the Director of the Electoral Services Department of the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, admitted that there could be a possibility of the party owing it money.



He did, however, state that the EC had no plans to boycott the regional elections.



“We don’t have any problems with them so we’ll do the elections. For such exercises, we do the elections and they pay later and we don’t have any course to think that they’ll not pay,” he said.



The NDC is beginning its regional executives’ elections on Friday, November 11, 2022, and the national delegates congress is expected to be held on December 17, 2022, to elect a new set of executives.



