Mahama salutes Nkrumah

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah was an iconic figure in the independence struggle for his country and also the liberation of many African countries, former President John Dramani Mahama, has said.



He said this on Monday 21st September, a day that marks the birthday of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



Mr Mahama said in a Facebook post that “He was an iconic figure in the independence struggle and the liberation of many African countries.



“Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was an inspiration to many countries around the world.



“On this day, I want to salute him for his tireless and monumental contribution to our nation’s history.” he stated.

