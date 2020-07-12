Regional News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Mahama’s victory will come only if we register massively to vote in December - Samuel Aboagye

John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama’s Victory Will Come Only If We Register Massively To Vote In December- Samuel Aboagye



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Obuasi East Constituency of the Ashanti Region, Mr Samuel Aboagye has called on the teeming supporters of the NDC to come out in their numbers to register in the ongoing registration exercise since that is the first step in securing victory for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama.



Speaking exclusively to Bole based Nkilgi FM, the NDC candidate for the Obuasi East Constituency who is currently under a mandatory quarantine after his return from the United States Of America said the NPP government has woefully failed in all sectors of the economy and should be shown the exit in the next four months.



Samuel Aboagye said the majority of the people in the country has seen through what the government of the NPP stood for citing the increment in the general cost of living which is a major problem in the country and also the rise in fuel prices among many other pressing issues which needs the bringing back into office John Dramani Mahama to redeem the country from the clutches of the insensitivity of the NPP government.



Speaking on COVID-19, Mr Samuel Aboagye said the pandemic has exposed the government of showing less concern for the ordinary Ghanaian.



He said the amount of money he pays daily as hotel bills at the quarantine centre is so big an amount that he suspects there is an agenda to make money by the government using the outbreak of the pandemic.



He said the fare to Ghana was almost double the amount he paid when he was leaving the country to the United States of America before the lockdown.



Hon. Samuel Aboagye, therefore, used the opportunity to appeal to

Ghanaians especially the membership of the NDC and floating voters to come out in their numbers to register and show the NPP government he described as corrupt, insensitive and incompetent the exit on December 7 through the power of the ballot.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.