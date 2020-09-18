Politics of Friday, 18 September 2020

Mahama's sakawa comments 'wicked, reckless' - CVM

Former President, John Mahama

The Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) has hit out at Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama over his claims that the sod cutting exercises embarked on by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamu are for political expediency.



At a town hall meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday, the former president criticised the government for cutting sods for projects with no funding



In a release signed by its President, Razak Kojo Opoku, the group noted that at every ceremony, the President and his vice disclose details about the projects which include the source of funds and duration.



The group accused Mahama of dabbling in falsehood and name-calling ahead of the elections.



It said that Mahama's comment sought to incite the people Ashanti against the government.



John Mahama is the Godfather of Deception, Lies and Tricks



Former President John Dramani Mahama has made known his penchant for attacking political opponents at the least opportunity. It is obvious he is unrepentant of the use of vulgar, acidic, intemperate and highly divisive language as the 2020 electioneering campaign heats up. What is clear to Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) is the fact that Mr. Mahama in his desperation to get back to the Jubilee House has thrown caution to the dogs and spews gibberish without cross-checking the facts.



If Mr. Mahama had taken time to listen and read statements and speeches delivered by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia each time they cut sod for the commencement of any project, he would have appreciated the fact that the source of funding, the duration of the project and the budgetary allocation are always captured in these statements.



Mr. Mahama knowing fully well that he has lost out on the elections already, seems to be fixated at attacking President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia and leaving out the element of an issues-based campaign. But that is to be expected of a party which has no message that is convincing enough to sway the minds of the discerning voter. A party which has padded its so-called manifesto with promises which are out of reality and which cannot be achieved even in a century. CVM is convinced the NDC Manifesto is hollow and does not seek to enhance and improve the wellbeing of the generality of the Ghanaian people.



Why is Mr. Mahama worried about the sod-cutting by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia? Why would he seek to denigrate a process that brings development to the nook and cranny of the country? Why does he think the governance process which include sod cutting for projects must come to a halt because the country is three months away from elections?



To seek to incite people including Chiefs and queen mothers against the ruling New Patriotic Party and President Akufo-Addo by describing sod-cutting projects as Sakawa and 419, isn’t only callous, but wicked and reckless on the part of a man who is supposed to know better.



Coming on the heels of his highly condemnable ethnocentric comments against the people of Akyem, the NDC Flagbearer seems to have developed a deliberate and calculated plan aimed at attacking his opponents, denigrate their persons, assassinate their characters and paint them black in the eyes of well-meaning Ghanaian.



Can Mr. Mahama tell the Ghanaian people what happened to the 10 Billion Dollar Hope City Project which sod he cut with panache, pump and pageantry? Did he budget for it? Did he provide details with regards to funding arrangements? Why didn’t the project see the light of day? That is a big Deception, lie and trick.



Did Mr. Mahama and his clueless NDC mention another 10 Billion Dollar project in their 2020 Manifesto? Did they indicate how this project will be funded? That is another huge Deception, lie and trick.



It should not be lost on Mr. Mahama that the 2020 elections is about a comparison of records and a show of who stands tall in terms of managing the affairs of the country. Mr. Mahama’s handlers should appraise him of this fact and talk him into selling the message of the NDC, if it has any, to the masses and stop the unwarranted and wanton attacks on the hard-working President and his vice President.



….Signed…. Razak Kojo Opoku (Founder & President, CVM)





