General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama’s right, Amidu’s Government Official 1 comment ‘nonsense’ – John Jinapor

Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor

John Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusaugu has justified John Dramani Mahama’s attack on the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu over his declaration of him (Mahama) as the ‘Government Official 1’ in the Airbus Scandal.



The Special Prosecutor in his report on the corruption risk assessment of the suspended Agyapa deal named Mahama as the mystery politician who was tagged as Government Official 1’.



“This Office has established the identity of elected Government official 1 to be former President John Dramani Mahama whose brother of the full blood is Samuel Adam Foster also known as Samuel Adam Mahama. The only reason the former President has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself insurance as the presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana and prudence dictated that the interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season,” Amidu said in the report.



The NDC flagbearer did not take kindly to these comments from the Special Prosecutor, describing his actions as ‘stupid and cowardly’’.



The former president felt that Amidu needlessly mentioned his name to divert attention from the rot he uncovered in his assessment of the Agyapa deal.



“They say investigate Agyapa, present a report on Agyapa, you’ve investigated Airbus, present a report on Airbus but on the Agyapa report you know it will be damning for this government, you go and put one paragraph about Airbus, nobody asked you about Airbus if you are man enough present Agyapa and do a report separate and then I come as a man and answer you on Airbus”.



“If you think that I’m indicted on Airbus, accuse me directly but because he is a coward and he knew that Agyapa was going to be discussed today, so he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalize the discussion; what kind of stupidity is this?” Mahama fumed.



Speaking on Citi FM, John Jinapor said that Mahama’s comments were not targeted at Amidu’s person but his actions.



“I listened to him [Mahama], and all he said was that what happened in terms of the report was nonsense and it was the act and the right words to describe the report and that was all that it was.



“He [John Mahama] was referring to the action and not the man himself. The point is that what Martin Amidu did is not what he was supposed to. He was meant to do a corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa deal,” Jinapor intimated.



He suggested that Amidu should have issued a different report on the Airbus Scandal instead of embedding it in the Agyapa report.



“If he wants to do something about Airbus, let him do that separately, talk to those involved and do what is right and proper. But if you mix up the two, you make nonsense of what you are doing and that is a fact,” he added.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.