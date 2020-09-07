Politics of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Mahama’s records unmatched – NDC Essikado-Ketan PC

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado – Ketan constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah, has noted that former president John Mahama has superior records within her constituency to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



She also said Mr Mahama performed better than what President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is giving Ghanaians.



Dr Danquah speaking in an interview on TV3’s New Day Monday, September 7, said the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills and his then Vice, John Dramani Mahama were able to build a railway line and new drainage systems in the constituency.



As the substantive president, she said, Mr Mahama built a lot of infrastructure in the constituency and the country at large.



“I knew what the railway system had been before, then and now because my father had been working with Ghana Railway Construction. John Dramani Mahama rehabilitated three brand new drainage system in the Takoradi station and my in constituency he built two railways, one for the Kojokrom station,” she said.



She further said if voted for, she will ensure that the rate of youth unemployment in the constituency is reduced.



“Youth unemployment is massive within my constituency and so there will be provision of education and jobs. Women empowerment will be available by trying to give women the proper skills to enable them and finance market entrepreneurs as well as giving them a proper market space.



“When you look at market space there is no proper market in the whole constituency, the one in Ketan is just a shed for Essikado and Kojokrom is nothing good to write about,” she said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.