Mahama's record of incompetence has spoken loudly - Bawumia jabs

John Dramani Mahama

Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia insists John Dramani Mahama’s record of incompetence is speaking loudly even as an opposition leader who is seeking to be elected again as president of Ghana.



According to the Vice President, the NDC flagbearer is making promises to Ghanaians as if he has not been a President of the republic before.



Addressing the youth wing of the governing NPP on Wednesday, Dr Bawumia said, “we are in an election year and we are hearing a lot of promises from the former president John Mahama, and you will even after sometime wonder if he has been in office before and may be tempted to think he is a new person. But former President Mahama is not a new quantity but a known quantity who has been in office for eight years as a Vice President and President. What did Mahama do for the youth during his tenure?”



He added, “promises are one thing but deeds and actions are another. Actions speak louder than words and John Mahama’s record of incompetence has already spoken very loudly. President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated his understanding of the issues affecting the youth and has taken steps to tackle them in his first term. His [Akufo-Addo] next term in office will be transformational for Ghana with the youth at the centre of that transformation.”



Dr Bawumia used the opportunity to list some initiatives the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has put in place which will tackle challenges the youth are facing in the country.



“Several youth-centred programmes and policies initiated by President Akufo-Addo such as job creation through One District One Factory, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan, President’s Business Support Programme, Planting for Food and Jobs, Greenhouse Village Initiative, Campus Business Pitch, Presidential Empowerment for Women with Disability, the revival of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, NABCo, as well as other programmes, such as restoration of teacher and nursing trainee allowances, refund of deposits of collapsed financial institutions, free water and electricity amongst others have impacted meaningfully in the political, social and economic lives of the Ghanaian youth,” he noted.



The NDC flagbearer has been promising Ghanaians on some of the great initiatives that he wants to do for the youth when voted for the second time as President of Ghana.



Mahama promised to create over 100,000 new jobs for young people through a new tree planting initiative if he wins the December 7 presidential polls



He also announced a $10 billion ‘big push’ infrastructural plan, which, according to him, will drive jobs and entrepreneurial agenda.

