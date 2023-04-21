Mahama’s previous defeats mean God wants NDC to change candidate – Boateng Gyan

Politics of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Yaw Boateng Gyan, former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) also a campaign manager for Flagbearer hopeful Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has said ex-President John Mahama’s defeat in previous Presidential elections as NDC Presidential Candidate means God wants to give the party and Ghanaians a message.



According to him, God wants the NDC to change John Dramani Mahama and bring Dr. Kwabena Duffour as the Flagbearer of the NDC.



He added that the NDC is tired of being defeated in National elections with a candidate who can’t secure victory for the party.



Speaking at Gomoa East constituency when the Duffuor campaign team all the constituency Chairmen and Branch Executives from Gomoa East, Awutu Senya East and Awutu Senya West Constituencies as part of his tour to the Central Region, Yaw Boateng Gyan stated that the competent and experienced Economist Dr. Kwabena Duffour is the best candidate the NDC and Ghanaians must choose to put the country’s struggling economy back on track.



He confidently stated that with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor as NDC’s Flagbearer, the party will easily win the 2024 election.