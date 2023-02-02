Mahama's presidential staffers bore the cost of servicing their official cars

Regional News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: Anthony Obeng Afrane

The MP for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has made a shocking revelation about Government expenditure at the presidency between January and September 2022, a period of 9 months.



My focus today will be on the amount of money spent on servicing official vehicles at the presidency within the period stated above.



According to Ablakwa, money spent on tyres and batteries for official vehicles cost the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer an unbelievable GHS15million (15,000,000.00) within a period of 9 months!



This is a clear justification of President Mahama's speech after the declaration of the 2016 election results that posterity will judge him. He must be a prophet. The afore-mentioned expenditure is a clear indication of the fact that he was a better manager of the public purse.



Whoever worked as a presidential staffer under John Dramani Mahama can testify that appointees at the Flagstaff House bore the cost of servicing their official cars including changing of tyres and batteries.



We need someone like John Dramani Mahama to revive the collapsed economy of Ghana through prudent management of the public purse. And I'm imploring the Ghanaian electorate to support his second coming as president of the Republic.