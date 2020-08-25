Politics of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Mahama’s next govt will reform legal education – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi is NDC's National Communications Officer

Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has hinted that the party’s upcoming manifesto for the next election will seek to address the controversies with legal education.



In a goodwill message to persons preparing to take the entrance exams of the Ghana School of Law on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Mr Gyamfi said the next government under John Dramani Mahama, will “remove all unjust barriers and expand access to professional legal education.”



“Expect good news on Monday, when the NDC launches its 2020 Manifesto,” he added in the goodwill message on his Twitter handle.



Legal education in Ghana has been criticised as being too restrictive.



There have been many demonstrations against entrance exams results that some claim have been manipulated to prevent many people access to the Ghana School of Law.



One of the key advocates for reforms in Ghana’s legal education, a US-based Ghanaian legal practitioner, Professor Kwaku Asare (aka Kwaku Azar), also recently criticised the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) manifesto for failing to address the problem.



“It is kind of surprising that after eight years, the solution they came up with in their manifesto was one line talking about legal infrastructure. It connotes a lack of seriousness. They do not really see the problem,” he said.





To all those writing the entrance exam to the GSL, I wish you the best of luck. Be rest assured, that the next Mahama gov’t shall remove all unjust barriers and expand access to professional legal education. Expect good news on Monday, when the NDC launches its 2020 Manifesto. — Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi2017) August 25, 2020

