Politics of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama's nemeses are the babies of his own hands - Kudus Gbeadese

John Mahama has failed twice at becoming president again

John Mahama’s decreasing support base in his home region is being attributed to his own actions, according to a prominent political activist from the Savannah region, Issifu Kudus Gbeadese.



In his opinion, the bad choices and decisions by the former president during his tenure from 2013 to 2016, contributed largely to why his home region has not supported him fully since then.



Kudus Gbedease said this has resulted in some persons from his ethnic group constituting a “Mafia” that has a mandate of undermining or working against the interest of the former president in his attempts to once again become a president.



“When the story is told by outsiders that Gonjas have betrayed their own John Mahama in the 2020 general elections, I felt ashamed and insulted by my own conscience. Regrettably, that is what they see and feel, but the reality is that the hate which has manifested in the betrayal during the election was actually created and planted in the hearts of our people by the very Gonja Mafia which didn’t even exist anyway," he said.



He further explained that by their actions, the supposed loyalists from his clan who were expected to work in his interest rather became reasons for his downfall.



“They became a blockade and brutes who made it look like we didn’t matter. If an advisor or confidant could advise President Mahama not to mind Gonjaland MPs and their people, and that the votes we add to the national aggregate is just about 19% or even less, what do you expect in the final analysis?” he added.



His opinions were contained in a statement sighted by MyNewsgh.com, adding that the creation of such haters is the doing of John Mahama himself.



“Unfortunately, the nakedness of John Mahama is very obvious now and the picture as painted around it is getting clearer as time passes. It is unfortunate because of the timing and the circumstances under which he’s mostly stripped by the traitors,” he said.



He explained that all these fall squarely on the head of the former president, describing it as “his nemeses are unfortunately the babies of his own hands.”