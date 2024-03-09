Mahama’s choice of running mate is a grave mistake that will cost the NDC victory in 2024 – Political strategist

Politics of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Election strategist and neurologist, William Owusu Ansah, has said the selection of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential election is a grave mistake.



He claims the move could affect the chances of the NDC winning the presidential election.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he explained that the woman cannot pull enough votes for the NDC.



In his view, she is not active and is unable to match the strength of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2020 presidential election.



He said that even when going back to the 2016 elections, Dr. Bawumia, as running mate to Nana Addo, punched holes in the economic issues of Ghana and went around organising lectures and speaking on issues until Nana Addo was elected president.



“However, when you compare the 2020 election and the selection of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as running mate, you will realise that Bawumia was far better. Ghanaians have complained bitterly about the challenges in the education sector, yet she has not made any remarks about them.



"She is an authority when it comes to education. However, she has not utilised the opportunity to punch holes into the challenges or offer solutions to these challenges. She is not active,” he told the host, Kwabena Agyapong.



He also slammed Mahama for his choice of running late, stressing that “as someone who has been president before and rose through the ranks, and with his level of experience and understanding of the political system, he should have settled on someone with more strength and ability to pull more votes for the NDC. His choice of running mate will make it difficult for the NDC to garner more votes and win the elections.”