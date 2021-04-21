Mahama’s candidature will not be bad for NDC in 2024 – Adu Gyamfi

Politics of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: 3 News

John Mahama’s candidature for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections will be best for the main opposition party, Head of History and Political Science Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi, has said.



Dr Adu-Gyamfi said this in an interview with TV3’s Johnnie Hughes on the New Day Wednesday, April 21.



He stated that it will not hurt the NDC if the former President and Presidential Candidate of the party in last year’s elections becomes the flagbearer again because he is well-marketed.



He said, “John Mahama’s candidature will not be bad for the NDC, I think that it will not hurt the NDC at all. Having said that, it is also within the wisdom of the party itself to look internally and ask themselves if they really think of maintaining him, that should be within their democratic arrangement and that is why I said that it should not be based on, for example, someone saying that I have money so I have captured the party.



“I have money, therefore I can buy anybody within the party for that group or party to vote for me, it should be based on a certain legitimate call that resonates within advanced democratic culture, and so let us believe that within the NDC, they will make that determination and the electoral college will not be coerced whatsoever, or bought, or be induced, or there will not be any element of allurement here and there to get persons to take decisions that will not really support their true intent and what they aspire for, and I’m hoping for the NDC party to come through”.



Dr Adu-Gyamfi expressed appreciation for the recent criticism of the NDC stalwart Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor concerning the possible candidature of John Mahama in the 2024 elections.



“I need to say quickly in passing that, a lot of respect for Dr. Kumbuor, brilliant chap. He has the right to share his opinion, including even his sentiments about the subject, he being the key member of the party and having played a significant role thus far, you cannot push or shove his thoughts at all.



“But it is important for us to appreciate the fact that the NDC as a party needs to know that going forward, it is the electoral college that is going to make a determination as to who will lead the party to the 2024 elections”.