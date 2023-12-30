Mahama's belittling of SSCE graduates woefully disheartening - Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Saturday, 30 December 2023

Source: Peace FM

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has expressed deep disappointment with former President John Dramani Mahama's recent comments belittling the success of the Free SHS programme, describing it as "woefully disheartening."



Speaking to journalists during the Christmas festivities in Akim Anyinase, Minister Oppong Nkrumah criticized Mahama for attempting to undermine the achievements of SHS graduates.



"It is disheartening to observe how Former President Mahama will go all lengths to belittle the Free SHS program and its results simply because it didn't emanate from him," stated Minister Oppong Nkrumah.



The recently released 2023 WASSCE results, considered the best since 2015, have been attributed to the positive impact of the Free SHS policy. However, former President Mahama, during his country tour, discredited the outcome of the examination pointing to malpractices and students conniving with teachers to cheat.



Reacting to Mr. Mahama’s claims, the Ofoase Ayirebi legislator found his accusations of malpractices and cheating "shocking and disappointing," emphasizing that such remarks disregard the hard work and accomplishments of the students who benefited from the initiative.



"While he may not like the entire SHS program, he shouldn't try so hard to denigrate the beneficiaries. Yes, the program may have some challenges, but to say that even the exceptional success of the students is fake is just amazing," the Minister added.



Minister Oppong Nkrumah recounted the stiff opposition from Mahama and the NDC to the Free SHS programme, emphasizing that the former President's comments are a continuation of that stance.



This, he urged constructive discussions to improve the Free SHS initiative and enhance the education sector, emphasizing that Ghana would be better served with ideas rather than attempts to undermine the efforts and achievements of the beneficiaries.



