Mahama mobbed as he joins Otumfuo to celebrate 3rd Akwasidae

Former president John Dramani Mahama joined the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the people of the Ashanti to celebrate the 3rd Akwasidae for 2023 on Sunday, April 30, 2023.



A video of the former president’s arrival at the event, shared by Opemsuo Radio, showed him being mobbed by chiefs as well as the crowd at the event.



Some chiefs and queens can be seen in lines, greeting Mahama as the crowd were cheering him on.



The former was accompanied by leading figures in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) including the Ashanti Regional chairman of the party, Augustus Andrew Nana Kwasi, former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Betty Mould Iddrisu, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Joshua Alabi.



The Akwasidae festival commemorates the time that the Ashanti Golden Stool was magically brought down from heaven and is celebrated once every six weeks on a Sunday.



Every paramount chief in Asanteman (Ashanti Kingdom) observes the Akwasidae in his own jurisdiction, however, the main event is held at the Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi.



There, the Asantehene sits in state for his subjects and other visitors to pay him homage.



