Mahama mobbed as he arrives in Bono East Region for #BuildingGhanaTour

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, on Sunday, November 19, 2023, started his #BuildingGhanaTour in the Bono East Region.



Viral videos sighted by GhanaWeb showed Mahama being received by hundreds of supporters in the region.



In one of the videos, some supporters of the former president blocked his convoy, crying for him to come back into power.



The supporters can be heard chanting, “Mahama do something before we die. Mahama do something before we die”.



Some of the supporters could be seen virtually wailing as they were throwing themselves into his convoy.



In another video, which was shared by XYZ TV, the former president could be seen being received by a mammoth crowd in Techiman.



The crowd was up, singing and dancing as Mahama was being ushered into a huge building to interact with the people of Techiman.



They encircled the former president, who was being protected by some guards.



“Mahama Do something before you die” the people chant and cry for this return.. the Good people of Ghana passionately awaits your return @JDMahama



