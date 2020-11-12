Politics of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Mahama lists Ashanti Region achievements to Otumfuo

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, November 11 paid separate courtesy calls on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Queen-mother, Nana Ama Konadu, at the Manhyia Palace.



This was at the start of Day 2 of his six-day campaign of the Ashanti Region.



Interacting with the Asantehene, the former president, who is also the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed satisfaction with votes gotten from the Region though it is the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said the votes of the NDC in the Region amount to the third-highest for the party in its regional votes tally.



On a previous admonition given by the King of the Asante Kingdom for him to tell the people what he did while president of Ghana, Mr Mahama outlined some of his achievements:



“I won’t say I did a thousand and one projects,” he said in Twi, “[but] barring CHPS Compound, what the MMDAs did, and toilet projects, I did a lot with your support.”



He listed the Kejetia Market, Tafo Market, Asawase Market and Atonsu Market as the market projects completed under his administration.



“When it comes to hospitals, we started with Seiwaa Hospital, Afari Military Hospital, Fomena Hospital, Bekwai Hospital, all in the Ashanti Region.



“When you come to roads, [we have] Asawase Town Roads, Suame Town Roads, Tafo Town Roads, Kenyasi Roads, High School Junction to Gyenase Road, Bomso to High School Road, Kotei to Ayeduase to Campus Roads, Emena to Boadi Roads, Apromase to Ejisu, Bonwire Junction to Bonwire Road, Aprede to Prakoso, Tikor Baworo to Antoa Roads, Bekwai Town Roads.”



He cited the Kumasi Airport as one major achievement under his watch, narrating how he secured funding for Phase II before leaving office in 2016.



The NDC flagbearer will be in the Region for four more days, having begun his campaign tour on Tuesday, November 10.

