Mahama leading the pack with lies a great worry – Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Politics of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The spokesperson for the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has expressed concerns over John Dramani Mahama’s penchant for lies ahead of the 2024 elections.



Two Ghanaians have emerged as first and third overall candidates in the 2023 WASSCE. The two students are old students of ST James Seminary.



Reacting to the country’s success in the WASSCE and the claims by John Dramani Mahama that Ghanaian students are allowed to cheat during the exams, Dennis Miracles Aboagye indicated that it’s worrying a former President who wants to lead Ghana will dabble in such lies.



His worry emanates from the fact that the lies are coming from the very person who is hoping to win the elections and lead Ghana.



Dennis Miracles Aboagye who was speaking to John Dramani Mahama’s claims that students are allowed to cheat during exams and therefore the results of WASSCE are not a true reflection of education in Ghana.



Dennis Miracles Aboagye is of the view that John Dramani Mahama’s fabrication put Ghana in a bad light.



He indicated that the former president has been put to shame with the country having two of its candidates win first and third overall best candidates in the 2023 WASSCE.



Read His Statement Below:



The Former President H.E John Mahama is leading the peck in the peddling of falsehood, lies and concocted information to suit his parochial political agenda.



He dirtied the whole country to the international community about students and teachers passing their exams Becos they are cheating and then his party people went on to lie that Ghana is no longer writing WASSCE etc. a complete fabrication by the former president.



Congratulations to these Free SHS students and schools picking these International Awards for their performance in WASSCE.



The pure evil concoction, fabrications, lies and misleading information by the NDC is coming right from OPANA at the top and that’s a concern for us as a country.



But of course in this year’s elections, we won’t leave any room for such deception so the NDC need to revise their strategy cos it won’t be given any breathing space to thrive on lies.