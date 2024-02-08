Mahama is trustworthy; he’s the leader Ghana needs now – Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

The National Communication Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has touted the credentials of the party’s 2024 flag bearer, John Mahama, saying he can be trusted to save the country’s economy when voted to power.



Speaking on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, the NDC spokesman urged Ghanaians to reject NPP’s flag bearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the polls and vote Mr Mahama to power since he has been tried, tested and showed Ghanaians his capabilities.



Sammy Gyamfi said as the country’s economy keeps worsening each day, it is a leader who Ghanaians can trust like John Mahama who deserves to be voted for as the country is at a crossroad.



Making reference to some of the promises Bawumia made to Ghanaians but has failed to deliver after 7 years of governance, he said John Mahama can be trusted unlike his main contender who pledged to fix the economy but ended up destroying the country’s finances.



“Our country is in a ditch; we are in a deep hole. The decision of voters on 7th December will determine the future of this country. Clearly, the two main contenders are H.E John Mahama and Bawuliar. But who can you trust?…Can you trust Bawumia who stood at Cape Coast and promised them a new airport yet a block has not been laid for the project?” he quizzed in Akan.



He went on, “can you trust Bawumia who said no community in Ghana will have a water and toilet challenges in 18 months of NPP’s governance; can you trust Bawumia who said he had arrested the dollar and given the keys to the IGP and yet the dollar has gone up over Ghs 12.00?; can you trust Bawumia who said Ghana’s economy under the NPP will be moved from taxation to production and yet has slapped us with over 50 taxes?”



Sammy Gyamfi believes John Mahama has the solutions to the hardship, frustration and high cost of living the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia administration has slapped on Ghanaians.



Survey



Sammy Gyamfi’s comment comes at a time a new poll by Global InfoAnalytics projected NDC’s John Dramani Mahama as the leading figure trusted to address the nation’s foremost challenge, the economy.



With 54% of respondents favouring him over his rivals, the poll underscored Mahama’s strong position in the electoral landscape.



The poll, conducted in December 2023 sampled over 6,200 voters across the country.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is the flag bearer of the NPP was seen as the most capable economic steward by 26% of those surveyed, while Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen (AKK) secured the confidence of 8%. The remaining 12% of respondents placed their trust in other candidates, illustrating the diverse opinions among the Ghanaian electorate.



The survey also offers a detailed insight into party-specific trust dynamics. Within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), an overwhelming 93% of voters expressed their trust in Mahama, showcasing a solid base of support.



Conversely, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) displayed a more divided stance, with 64% backing Bawumia but a notable 36% diverging towards other candidates, indicating potential fractures within the party’s support base.



Floating voters, often seen as pivotal in swinging election outcomes, predominantly trust Mahama, with 50% favouring him over Bawumia (19%) and Kyerematen (11%).



Similarly, among voters who withheld their party allegiance, Mahama led with 34%, suggesting his cross-party appeal extends beyond traditional NDC supporters.



Alan Kyerematen found considerable favour among supporters of smaller parties, with 38% trusting him the most. This indicates his potential to draw significant votes from beyond the major party lines, adding an unpredictable element to the race.