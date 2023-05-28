Mahama is the only man in Ghana now with the needed skill to rescue this country – Inusah Fuseini

Politics of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament and lawyer Inusah Fuseini feels that former President John Dramani Mahama is the only person in Ghana who possesses the necessary skills to help the country recover from its economic crisis.



Mr. Mahama, according to the recognised lawyer, is the only person in Ghana with the necessary expertise and knowledge to oversee the affairs of the country.



He was responding to a query about whether he backed Mr. Mahama’s bid for president.



In his statement, he stated that he has always supported Mahama since he was elected to lead the party.



He stated that as someone who has served as president, he knows how to do things better.



“I believe JM is the only candidate we have now in Ghana who has the necessary experience and know-how, the skill that we require to manage the economy, which is currently in a shambles.”



“If he takes the mantle of power, he won’t have to learn the act all over again.” He will only be in charge of the country. We are fortunate to have someone like John Dramani Mahama.



“He’s been there before. He’d made a decision. He has examined how the Nana Addo government has mismanaged the economy and knows what should have been done differently. We are deeply in debt. Our debt-to-GDP ratio has risen dramatically. We don’t need experiments; we need someone with experience. We don’t need someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing.”



He contended that former President John Dramani Mahama left a legacy of being the president with the highest record of infrastructure delivery in the fourth republic.



“John Mahama left a legacy. When it comes to infrastructure, no government in the fourth republic has delivered more than JM. I was involved in the infrastructure delivery process. When we were in office, he promised to utilise the following four years to stabilise and flourish the country. However, this regime took control and put the country in reverse gear. To stabilise the country, we need an experienced and stable hand. We cannot choose someone who will make excuses for us again. We don’t need to put me to the test. We don’t need trials, and Nana Addo’s trial has been a disaster. JM must come and rescue and reset this county.”