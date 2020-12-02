Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Mahama is now engaging in ‘Munafiki’ politics – Dr. Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, and leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is engaging in "Munafiki" politics to wit hypocritical and gossipy politics, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said.



He observed that the NDC leader who is desperate to return to power is going around peddling all manner of falsehood to deceive voters when the facts on the ground do not support his claims.



He cited the claims made by Mr. Mahama that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has done nothing for the Bunkpurugu District during his recent visit to the area contrary to the massive development embarked on by the current administration.



“We have not finished developing the area that is how come we are asking for four more years to do more for you. John Mahama was here a few days ago, I think Bunkpurigu, and said the NPP has not demonstrated care for Bimobas."



"This is the same John Mahama who was in power for 8 years and is coming to say NPP that is doing nothing. This is what I call Munfiki Politics. You were in government for 8 years but did nothing," he stressed.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia enumerated a number of projects embarked on by the NPP government including the free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, one Constituency One Ambulance, one District One factory, and many others which can easily be pointed at as evidence.



He noted that “the NPP has come and is doing much and if you ask us we will tell you what we have done. You know as for Nana Addo Akufo-Addo and NPP we know what we have done and can mention them to the people Of Bunkpurigu."



He concluded, “the next time John Mahama comes and he is doing his Munafiki politics ask him what he did for the people of Bunkpurugu and then the debate can start.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.