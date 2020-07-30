Politics of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Mahama is just being deceitful - Gideon Boako

play videoGideon Boako speaks for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The spokesperson for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Gideon Boako has accused the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of deceit.



Former President John Mahama while outdooring his running mate at an event held at the University for Professional Studies in Accra on Monday, July 27, 2020 promised to pay all depositors whose monies are locked up as a result of the collapse of financial institutions by government.



In a quick rebuttal, Dr Bawumia said: "it is not what you say in opposition but what you did in government"



Gideon Boako in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM analysed both statements.



