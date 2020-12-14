Regional News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Michel Agyapong Agyapa, Contributor

Mahama is in a state of denial, will concede soon - Nana Obrempong

Former President John Dramani Mahama

A Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Greater Accra communications team has said former President John Dramani Mahama is in a state of denial and will soon concede defeat.



Speaking with Citizen TV he said that John Dramani Mahama will soon concede defeat as he is currently in a state of denial.



"John Dramani Mahama should learn Statesmanship from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. John Mahama is in a state of denial and he will soon accept the results of the elections and concede defeat," he said



According to Nana Obrempong, John Mahama had an ill heart for the Ec from the very beginning of their operations.



"Mahama always complains about the electoral commission he has always talked against their every move, he has a bad heart for the commission," he said.



He added that John Mahama opposed the EC decision to compile new voters register, saying it will not be possible and always fighting with the commission.



"Even if Jean Mensa cough Mahama will complain so it not surprising Mahama is rejecting the outcome of the elections and fighting with Jean Mensa for rigging the elections meanwhile all the political parties have accepted the results," he stated.

