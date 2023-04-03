Mahama is greedy, quest to return fueled by pure greed – Apostle

Politics of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama, according to Apostle Kwabena Agyei, Founder of Hezekiah Prayer Ministry, is a greedy man.



According to the man of God, greed is driving Mr. Mahama’s return.



He slammed Mr. Mahama and questioned why he is returning to the presidency after holding every political office from assembly member to the highest office in the land.



He claimed that Mr. Mahama is also being pressured by individuals whose sole goal is to come and amass wealth for themselves while stealing from state resources.



Mahama is acting like the late Nkrumah. That’s how Nkrumah acted and died. Mahama is following suit. Some people want Mahama to return because they intend to destroy Ghana. What exactly do you want? What do you want now that you’ve worked your way up from Assemblyman to President?



This is pure greed. Mahama is a greedy man. If you are not a greedy man, you will not be coming back. You will be looking for the welfare of this and pass on the mantle so that someone from the NDC could have risen by now. But look at you, when you go anywhere, people would be booing at you. All those pushing you to return are doing so for their selfish interests and their quest to come and steal from our resources.”